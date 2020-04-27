|
Jeanette McAfee Ledbetter, 85 of Hartford Connecticut departed this life on Friday April 17,2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Rutherford County, NC. on June 25,1934 to the late James Mance McAfee and Caroline Harris McAfee. Married to the late Raymond Lee Ledbetter for 47 years. Survived by her children, Tommy (Regina) Ledbetter, Barbara Wilson, Jean Grandy, Wayne (Marva) Ledbetter, Cynthia (Daryl) Ledbetter, Anna (Harry) Gist, Brenda Minter, Laquan Ledbetter, Arkeem and Devonte Carruthers. Funeral Service will be Wednesday April 29,2020 at All Faith Memorial Chapel in South Windsor, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020