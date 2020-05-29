Jeanette "Jeni" Welch Murphy, age 58, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 after battling cancer. She was born September 1, 1961 in Hartford, CT to Janet and Bernard Welch. She was a 1979 graduate of Penney High School and attended Marist College for two years. Jeni worked as a Billing Coordinator for Jackson Lewis in Hartford, CT for over 17 years. Her coworkers remember her as hard working and always willing to help others, often being the first in the office. She worked part time as a Pharmacy Technician and a Bookkeeper for her brother's company. Left to honor Jeni and remember her love are her parents; sister Brenda Evans and husband David; brother Scott Welch and wife Rhonda; sister Denise Hornbecker and husband Robert; nephews: Seth, Jake, and Cameron; niece Alexandra; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeni was a kind, compassionate spirit and loved Labrador Retrievers. A celebration of Jeni's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Jeni can be made to: Labs4rescue, Inc., PO Box 955, Killingworth, CT 06419 or Labs4rescue.com in memory of Jeni Murphy.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.