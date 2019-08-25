Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Rehoboth New Testament Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Rehoboth New Testament Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
1952 - 2019
Jeanette P. Smith Obituary
Jeanette Patricia Smith, 66, of Bloomfield entered into eternal rest Saturday August 10th 2019. A Native of Lime Tree Gardens, St. Ann's, Jamaica, Jeanette was born on October 10th 1952, to the late Ira and Daphne (Miller) Smith. Jeanette migrated to the USA in the early 1970's and was employed by Massachusetts General Insurance Company and Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Company for thirty-five years. Her commitment and dedication was also demonstrated through her service to her church, the Rehoboth Church of God, where she volunteered her time as a Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, and provided clerical assistance to the Scholarship Committee. Left to cherish her memories are her brothers, Clancy Smith of Orlando, Florida, Collie Smith of Long Island New York and Junior Smith of St. Ann's Jamaica, a host of extended Family, her church Family and many dear friends in the Bloomfield area. Besides her parents Jeanette was predeceased by her brother Paul Smith. Services for Jeanette will take place at the Rehoboth New Testament Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002 on Saturday August 31st. Visitation and viewing will begin at 8:00 am followed by the Funeral Service at 9:00 am with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
