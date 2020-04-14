Home

Jeanette Sas


1922 - 2020
Jeanette Sas Obituary
Jeanette (Osowiecki) Sas, 97, of Enfield, CT loving wife of 65 years to the late Walter J. Sas, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the St Mary Home in West Hartford. Jeanette was born in Suffield on October 20, 1922, daughter of the late Ignaci and Victoria (Golon) Osowiecki. She was a long time resident of Hazardville since 1947, and a graduate of the 1940 graduating class at Enfield High School. Jeanette was employed as secretary for the Command Line Officer for the CT Air National Guard at Bradley Field for over 23 years, retiring in 1982. She was a faithful and active communicant of St. Bernard Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Rosary Society, PTO, Parish Council, and many other committees. In her spare time, she also enjoyed knitting, reading, and working in the garden. Jeanette is survived by her son, Rev. Thomas J. Sas; two grandchildren, Christopher Sacheli and his wife Kristen, and Stephanie Carpenter ; four great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her husband Walter, she was predeceased by her daughter, Anne Marie (Sas) Sacheli; her five brothers, George, Steve, Joseph, Vincent, and Julius Osowiecki; and her sisters, Mary Kuras, Pauline Marek, and Helen Richardson. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Jeanette's memory may be made to St. Jean Jugan Parish, c/o St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave Enfield, CT 06082 or St. John Fisher Parish, 30 Jones Hollow Road, Marlborough, CT 06447, or to Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107. Her son would like to acknowledge the excellent care his mom received by the nurses, aides, and staff of St. Mary Home. Thank you and God bless all of you in this most difficult time as you to continue to minister to the residents. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 14, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2001
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
