Jeanie Haskins, 73, of Chester, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hartford Hospital on March 12th. Jeanie will be missed, but is lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She was born in Waterbury, CT and raised in Meriden the daughter of Harry and Betty Logan. She received her Interior Design Degree from Paier School in New Haven. Jeanie worked for over 35 years at the Saybrook Country Barn, leaving there in 2016. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Meriden and the United Church of Chester. Jeanie will be remembered for her artistic ability and her design talents. Above all, anyone who knew her will remember her deep love and pride of her four grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as "Neanie": Noah (16yrs.), Caroline (15yrs.), Grace (15yrs.), and Luke (14 yrs.). Jeanie's grandkids were her life's meaning. She is survived by her husband of 53 yrs., Skip Haskins; their eldest son Todd Haskins, his wife Connie and their two boys of Old Wethersfield, CT; and youngest son Bret Haskins, his wife Megan and their two girls of Essex, CT. She is also survived by her brother Gary Logan, his wife Sandy of Meriden, and his three daughters Heather Bracken of Edina, MN, Megan Logan of Walpole, MA, and Sarah Cox of Meriden, CT. In lieu of flowers, the Haskins family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Jeanie's name to the . Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18th at 3:00PM at the United Church of Chester, 29 West Main Street in Chester. To share a memory of Jeanie or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary