Jeanine (Morneault) Pelletier, 89 , of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Roland Pelletier, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Lille, Maine on January 31, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry D. and Louise (Thibodeau) Morneault and was a resident of West Hartford for many years. Jeanine was a second grade teacher with the Windsor Locks School System, before becoming a full time mother. She worked collaboratively with her husband, helping build a successful tax preparation business for many years. She loved cats, playing cards, going to the casino and the senior center. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise M. and Scott Lewis of Farmington and a grandson, Jack. She is also survived by her brothers, S. James (Jim) Morneault and wife Della of Manchester, and Louis (Babe) Morneault and wife Pat of Scarborough, Maine. Besides her husband, Jeanine was predeceased by her brothers, R. Patrick, Adrian, Angelo, Camille, Leo, Emilien, and sisters Bertha and Annette. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Monday, (July 8), 10:00 a.m. in The Church of St. Helena, West Hartford. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are Sunday, (July 7), from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019