Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanine Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanine R. Welch


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanine R. Welch Obituary
Jeanine R. (Hryniewicz) Welch, 91, of Manchester, wife of the late John J. Welch Jr. passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born October 17, 1928 to the late Peter and Jennie (Maznicki) Hryniewicz Sr., she grew up in Suffield but lived in Manchester. Jeanine retired from the State of Connecticut after 28 years; 25 years with Manchester Community College and 3 years with the State Police. She was a communicant of Church of the Assumption. Jeanine is survived by her daughter Nancy E. Welch of Manchester, her brothers Peter Hryniewicz of Windsor Locks and Charles Hryniewicz of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers Vincent, Vetold, Paul and Joseph Hryniewicz and her sister Jessie Blasczyk. Family and friends may call on Monday, November 18th from 5-7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or online at . For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -