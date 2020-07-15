Jeanne' Colette Hanley passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. Jeanne' was born in Harlem, NY to Bobby and Daisy Hawkins on January 30, 1958. Later, she earned an associate degree in Education. Jeanne' was affectionately known as Chrissy to her friends and she was deeply loved and adored in professional and personal circles. Jeanne' married Lance Hanley in 1974 and they had three daughters: April, Danielle and Jasmine. Jeanne' was deeply devoted to her children and she committed her life to improving education for all children. As a counselor at Women's League Daycare Center, she helped to grow the school-age program. As a paraprofessional, Jeanne' devoted her life to advocating for children being bused to the suburbs for school with Project Concern. Memorable years were spent working with special needs students at Weaver High School. Jeanne' is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Daisy Hawkins; and her brothers, James and Irving Hawkins. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters: April Genius (Christopher), Danielle Hanley and Jasmine Hanley; four grandchildren: Jaylen Fairnot, Christopher Genius, Ava Hanley and Gavin Faber; her siblings: Ralph Hawkins, Pearl Hawkins and Paula Bonds; her nephews: Alexander Hawkins, Eric Hawkins and Jordan Pruitt; her nieces: Annetta Hawkins, Tenequa Gilliard, and Ruby Wills; and a host of cousins, loving family and friends. Jeanne' loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was a beautiful person, mother, sister, friend and was deeply loved by us all. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am with the funeral to follow at 11:00 at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. To view the funeral remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com