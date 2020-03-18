Home

POWERED BY

Jeanne Baltrucki Gifford


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Baltrucki Gifford Obituary
Jeanne Baltrucki Gifford, nee Audette, 90, of Naples, Florida passed away on March 14th. She was born in Colchester, Vt. on September 25th 1929 to the late Romeo and Edna Audette. She was a graduate of Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. Jeanne married Dr. Henry C. Baltrucki and moved to West Hartford, Ct. Following the death of Dr. Baltrucki she married William L. Gifford Sr. who predeceased her in 2002. She is survived by sons Marcus and his wife Lina, Leon and his wife Kay and Justin Thomas Baltrucki, her grandchildren Jason,Justin D., Lauren, Matthew and Caroline and her great grandson Elias. Jeanne was a devoted mother and grandmother. Jeanne was predeceased by her sister Amorita Prudenzano and brothers John Paul Audette, Romeo L. Audette and his wife Doris. In retirement she enjoyed traveling and playing bridge. A funeral mass will be held at the Church of St. Peter Claver, West Hartford, Ct. at a date to be determined.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -