Jeanne (Reiss) Bertelli, of Middletown, CT passed away on May 26th, three days after her 93rd birthday. She was born in Boston, MA on May 23, 1927 to the late Raymond Reiss and Grace (Moore) Reiss and was raised in Middletown. Jeanne was a 1946 graduate of Middletown High School and is survived by her three sons, Raymond (Renee) Szewczyk of Clinton, Richard Szewczyk of Middletown and Robert (Joan) Szewczyk of Killingworth. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Tony Bertelli; her daughter, Amy Farone; and her brother, Paul Reiss. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Helen; and three nieces. Jeanne worked at SNET as a telephone operator and secretary. After retirement at 65, she enjoyed her free time but decided to go back to work at age 72 at Walmart, and made many friends and became socially active again. She stayed with Walmart until she was 85. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting and traveling to Boston to visit family. She had a life-long love for fishing and enjoyed it whenever she could. Jeanne spent her last four years at Luther Ridge Assisted Living in Middletown. She liked watching movies and cooking shows on her computer, made some good friends, and went out weekly with her friends, Kathy and Stephanie, to shop and get her nails done. Her family is grateful to the entire staff at Luther Ridge for the wonderful care they gave Jeanne, where she was happy and felt at home and loved. Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be held privately.



