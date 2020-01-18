Home

POWERED BY

Services
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Zbrozek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne C. Zbrozek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne C. Zbrozek Obituary
Jeanne C. Zbrozek, 96, of New Britain, widow of John Zbrozek, passed away Thursday, Jan 16, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Krasnystow Poland, she was the daughter of the late Andzej and Zofia (Chaplinska) Potap. Jeanne was a New Britain resident since 1956 and was formerly employed at Emhart, before retiring. After retirement, she worked part time at Ledgecrest Convalescent Home for several years. Jeanne was a member of St. Joseph Church. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and was known for serving some of the best polish foods. Surviving are two sons, Richard Zbrozek and his wife Irena of Berlin, and Pierre Zbrozek, also her caregiver, of New Britain; two grandchildren, Nancy and Tanya; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Cameron. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son Raymond Zbrozek, and by a sister, Marianna Mora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 AM at Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Monday morning, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington. Please share a memory of Jeanne with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -