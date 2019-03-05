Jeanne Poliquin DeVoe, 86, of West Hartford passed away on February 26, 2019 at Avery Heights in Hartford. She was the loving wife of Thomas L. DeVoe for over 50 years.Jeanne was born May 12, 1932 in Berlin, New Hampshire to Alyre Poliquin and Bernadette (Ricard) Poliquin. Jeanne raised in Berlin, New Hampshire and attended local schools before entering the U.S. Marine Corps. After three years of service, Jeanne returned home to care for her parents. She later attended airline school and then worked in the travel industry guiding tour groups thru Europe for many years. Following that she went into the real estate field. She attended St. Mark the Evangelist Church in West Hartford.Jeanne and Tom spent many happy hours at their summer home at Shady Harbor, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband Thomas, sister Rita Bartlett and nieces and nephews Kelly Jean and husband Michael Zotter, David Bartlett, Jr., Deborah and husband Normand David, Boots Edward Poliquin and wife Kathleen Ann Poliquin, Robert Poliquin, Jr., Sharon Bartlett and several grandnephews and nieces that brought her great pleasure. She also leaves many good friends and neighbors that enjoyed her infectious laugh and sunny deposition. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Robert Poliquin. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary