Jeanne Ellen Mirliani, 94, of Farmington, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington. Jeanne was born to Arthur and Ellen (Swanson) Matson on August 15, 1926. Jeanne grew up and worked in Plainville where she met her husband and love of her life, Samuel Mirliani. They moved to Farmington where she raised her children and celebrated 55 years of marriage before Sam's passing in 2004. Jeanne was formerly employed at Wasley Products Inc. She volunteered at the Hospital for Special Care for 25 years. She was a member of Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin and the Farmington Garden Club. Surviving are her son, Mark J. Mirliani and his wife Lorraine of Farmington; her daughter, Marilyn J. (Mirliani) Lopata and her husband Thomas of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Marisol, Joshua, Kelsey, and Adrian; two step-grandchildren, Marcus and Casey; and seven great-grandchildren, Caiden, Kinsley, Noah, Oliver, Toni, Isabel, and Samantha. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St., Berlin. Burial will be held privately in Fairview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Jeanne with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
.