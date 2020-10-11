1/1
Jeanne E. Mirliani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Ellen Mirliani, 94, of Farmington, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington. Jeanne was born to Arthur and Ellen (Swanson) Matson on August 15, 1926. Jeanne grew up and worked in Plainville where she met her husband and love of her life, Samuel Mirliani. They moved to Farmington where she raised her children and celebrated 55 years of marriage before Sam's passing in 2004. Jeanne was formerly employed at Wasley Products Inc. She volunteered at the Hospital for Special Care for 25 years. She was a member of Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin and the Farmington Garden Club. Surviving are her son, Mark J. Mirliani and his wife Lorraine of Farmington; her daughter, Marilyn J. (Mirliani) Lopata and her husband Thomas of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Marisol, Joshua, Kelsey, and Adrian; two step-grandchildren, Marcus and Casey; and seven great-grandchildren, Caiden, Kinsley, Noah, Oliver, Toni, Isabel, and Samantha. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St., Berlin. Burial will be held privately in Fairview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Jeanne with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved