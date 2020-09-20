1/1
Jeanne E. Smith
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne (McGuire) Smith, 92, wife of the late Howard W.("Buddy" or "Red") Smith died on Friday, September 18, 2020.  Jeanne was a lifelong resident of theHazardville section of Enfield.  She wasborn on Monday, March 19, 1928 to William J. and Beatrice (Pierce)McGuire.  Jeanne graduated fromHazardville Grammar School and attended Enfield High School.  As a child she worked on her uncles' Piercefarm on Abbe and Town Farm Roads and then worked for many years at E.C. Allen'sgeneral store on Main Street in Hazardville. Jeanne and Howard grew broadleaf tobacco and potatoes on their farm formany years, later switching to sweet corn and vegetables and running a roadsidestand.  After Howard's passing, Jeanneran a greenhouse operation, growing and selling vegetable and flower plantswith help from her good friend Judy Locke, and retired from that at age 75.Jeannewas raised in the Hazardville United Methodist Church and after her marriage toHoward in 1952 was a faithful parishioner of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, nowHoly Trinity Church, and served at one time as a member of the vestry.  She was a member of the Connecticut FarmBureau and had been a member of the Enfield Republican Town Committee.  After her retirement she joined the EnfieldSenior Center, where she exercised and made many new friends who were very goodto her and became as dear to her as her many lifelong friends.  Jeanne loved to travel and visited manycountries on several continents.  She wasa fan of the UConn Women's Basketball team, having been brought to many games byVanessa McGuire and her good friend Joyce Henderson.  Jeannewas predeceased by her sisters Eunice Downton and Mildred Doreski and brothersWilliam McGuire and John McGuire, her niece Miriam Vandersea, her nephewsDonald Smith and Peter McGuire and her cousins, Pearl (Burrows) Miller and Lois(Pierce) Osier.  She is survived by hersister Roberta DeCaro of Enfield and her brother Thomas McGuire, Sr. ofStafford, and nephews and nieces William Doreski, Michael McGuire, John DeCaro,Lynn Pyrcz, Thomas McGuire, Jr., Nancy Hill, David McGuire, Robert McGuire,Karen Bradway, Edward McGuire, Marie Sciullo, Timothy McGuire and Mark McGuire,and several great and great, great nieces and nephews.Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23,from 2-4 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield. A GravesideService will take place on Thursday, September 24, at 11:00 AM at HazardvilleCemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the gravesite. MASKS AND SOCIALDISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY.In lieuof flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity EpiscopalChurch, 383 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hazardville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved