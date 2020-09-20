Jeanne (McGuire) Smith, 92, wife of the late Howard W.("Buddy" or "Red") Smith died on Friday, September 18, 2020. Jeanne was a lifelong resident of theHazardville section of Enfield. She wasborn on Monday, March 19, 1928 to William J. and Beatrice (Pierce)McGuire. Jeanne graduated fromHazardville Grammar School and attended Enfield High School. As a child she worked on her uncles' Piercefarm on Abbe and Town Farm Roads and then worked for many years at E.C. Allen'sgeneral store on Main Street in Hazardville. Jeanne and Howard grew broadleaf tobacco and potatoes on their farm formany years, later switching to sweet corn and vegetables and running a roadsidestand. After Howard's passing, Jeanneran a greenhouse operation, growing and selling vegetable and flower plantswith help from her good friend Judy Locke, and retired from that at age 75.Jeannewas raised in the Hazardville United Methodist Church and after her marriage toHoward in 1952 was a faithful parishioner of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, nowHoly Trinity Church, and served at one time as a member of the vestry. She was a member of the Connecticut FarmBureau and had been a member of the Enfield Republican Town Committee. After her retirement she joined the EnfieldSenior Center, where she exercised and made many new friends who were very goodto her and became as dear to her as her many lifelong friends. Jeanne loved to travel and visited manycountries on several continents. She wasa fan of the UConn Women's Basketball team, having been brought to many games byVanessa McGuire and her good friend Joyce Henderson. Jeannewas predeceased by her sisters Eunice Downton and Mildred Doreski and brothersWilliam McGuire and John McGuire, her niece Miriam Vandersea, her nephewsDonald Smith and Peter McGuire and her cousins, Pearl (Burrows) Miller and Lois(Pierce) Osier. She is survived by hersister Roberta DeCaro of Enfield and her brother Thomas McGuire, Sr. ofStafford, and nephews and nieces William Doreski, Michael McGuire, John DeCaro,Lynn Pyrcz, Thomas McGuire, Jr., Nancy Hill, David McGuire, Robert McGuire,Karen Bradway, Edward McGuire, Marie Sciullo, Timothy McGuire and Mark McGuire,and several great and great, great nieces and nephews.Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23,from 2-4 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield. A GravesideService will take place on Thursday, September 24, at 11:00 AM at HazardvilleCemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the gravesite. MASKS AND SOCIALDISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY.In lieuof flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity EpiscopalChurch, 383 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
.