Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
15 Maplewood Avenue
East Hartford, CT
Jeanne Edmonds


1928 - 2019
Jeanne Edmonds Obituary
Jeanne (Gilbert) Edmonds, 90, of Ellington formerly of East Granby, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs. Born in Sainte-Aurilie, Quebec, Canada, daughter of the late Adolphe and Regina (Berube) Gilbert. Jeanne had a strong passion for cooking and loved her cooking shows and her collection of cookbooks. However, there was nothing stronger than the love that she had for her two grandchildren Richard and Tiffany. Her family would like to give special thanks to the Ellington Crystal Lake Volunteer Fire Department who were so caring and compassionate and also to the doctors, nurses and hospice staff at Johnson Memorial Hospital. There are no words to describe the caring, support, compassion and overall effort provided to ensure that she was comfortable during her final days. She was predeceased by the brothers Jean Louis, Ovila, Hercule, Roger, Marcel, Real, and her sisters Noella and Cecille. She is survived by her brother Benoit Gilbert of Quebec, Canada and her sister Lucille and her husband Gaston Levesque of East Hartford. She leaves her daughter Linda Morissette and her husband Rene of Ellington, her grandson Richard Morissette and his wife Brittany of East Hartford and her granddaughter Tiffany Morissette of Ellington and her fiancé Travis Fuller. Funeral services will be Friday August 9, 2019 at 9AM from the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial 10AM in St. Mary's Church, 15 Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Avenue, East Hartford. Visiting hours at the funeral home are Thursday from 4PM-7PM. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view Jeanne's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Village for Families and Children 331 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
