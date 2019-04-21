Jeanne (Grimes) Foldvary, 84, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in New York City on May 25, 1934, and although she spent most of her adult life in CT, she claimed you can take the girl out of the city but not the city out of the girl. She was the daughter of the late Victor and Jeanne (Filo) Grimes. Jeanne received an Associate's Degree from Tunxis Community College and worked as an administrative assistant for a non-profit group for many years. She spent many years teaching catechism and life formation skills to middle school age kids, which was challenging but she was up for it. Jeanne also tutored kids in various subjects and worked with teen girls at St. Agnes Home in West Hartford for 15 years. She was a longtime, faithful communicant of St. Luke Church and Trinity Episcopal Church, both in Hartford, and was an avid reader who checked out countless books from the local library. She also enjoyed cooking, swimming, vacations on Cape Cod with her family, watching tennis, listening to Frank Sinatra and watching Jeopardy with her grandkids. She was a talented artist, a skill she passed on to her granddaughter. Jeanne loved flowers, particularly Irises, and she doted on her cat, Sprite. She was a fiercely loyal Yankees fan, as well as an avid follower of the UConn Lady Huskies. More than anything, she was a loving mother and grandmother who will be forever missed by her two children, Stephen Foldvary and wife Keane of East Hartford and Pamela Markie and husband Paul of Glastonbury and her three adored grandchildren, Aidan and Keara Foldvary and Kourtney (Markie) Barnes. She is also survived by her former husband, Rudolph Foldvary and her sister, Amelia Denny. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday (April 23) at 11:15 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives may call on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory of Jeanne with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary