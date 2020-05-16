Jeanne Marie (Chagnon) Mangino passed away on May 11, 2020 at The Glastonbury Health Care Center, from this awful Covid-19 Virus. Jeanne Marie was born on February 2, 1926 in New Britain, CT to the late Alfred Chagnon & Mary (Hayes) Chagnon. Jeanne's father Alfred received The Purple Heart medal for extreme valor as demonstrated during; "The Battle of the Bulge" during World War I. Jeanne is predeceased by her loving husband Bill who passed away on October 29, 2018. Her siblings Alvina Partyka, Jerome (Jerry) Chagnon his twin Alfred (died at age 14), Robert (Uncle Bob) Chagnon and Geraldine (Gerry) Borowski. Jeanne Marie, a devout Roman Catholic and spent 9 years attending St Mary's School in New Britain. She won various Spelling Bees, was proficient in English and Math, and won awards for speed typing. In high School she joined the Drama Club. Jeanne was in the Typist Pool at Stanley Electric Tools before her High School Graduation, later transferring to the new Stanley Electric Tools where she worked as a clerical typist for 7 years. Jeanne met her husband Bill on a blind date, and that very night he told her "he was going to marry her". On September, 23, 1950, 18 months later, Bill and Jeanne were married. Jeanne was working as a bookkeeper for an Insurance/Real Estate office and later got a position with the Fidelity and Security Department of Travelers Insurance Co. In 1955, Bill and Jeanne found a perfect spot, on Pierce Rd in South Windsor, to build their dream home, and then moved in a year later. They raised their four children there; Bill Jr (BJ), Michelle, Myles and Merle. As Jeanne often noted, "Our Pierce Road home was the most wonderful place to bring up children, and the neighborhood children." When her two older children, (BJ and Michelle) were 4 and 2 years old, Jeanne Marie found out a regional theatre was formed, called South Windsor Country Players. SWCP were having auditions for a Comedy "Wake up Darling". Bill said "go for it". Jeanne auditioned and received the lead Role. For over 40 years Jeanne never stopped performing on stage and behind the scenes. Jeanne did over 60 regional theater productions throught CT and MA. These included Cherie in "Bus Stop", Elizabeth the Queen in "Lion in Winter", and Abby from "Arsenic and Old Lace". Also 3 versions of "Picnic" playing Rosemary, in three different theater Groups. Jeanne won a Best Supporting Actress award at the Theatre off the Green. She also performed on stage and helped out backstage at The Little Theater of Manchester. She taught drama classes at the Indian Valley YMCA and taught children how to put clown makeup on in the South Windsor Elementary Schools. Jeanne's name would also pop up in the Journal Inquirer regarding her performances in plays. She always received rave reviews. If she was not acting in a play, she was busy as the makeup artist behind the set. Jeanne's first trip outside the United States was to Istanbul, Turkey. She was traveling alone to meet Bill there. At this time she was pregnant with her third child, Myles. Bill was in Turkey working on assignment for NATO. Jeanne traveled around the world with her husband Bill, including trips to the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, and numerous locations in Europe and the US. Regular Family trips included Disney World and every New England state, especially Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Jeanne and Bill continued traveling to Old orchard Beach Maine with Michelle, her husband Aaron, and grandchildren Brie & Alexa. Jeanne was the President of the South Windsor Democratic Club in the 70's, and president of the Ladies Guild at St Francis of Assisi Church. In 1985 Bill and Jeanne moved to Boynton Beach Fl, where they resided for 32 years. There they were very involved in many groups and loved dancing at functions and participating in dancing activities. Jeanne in her 70's started her very own mobile DJ Company. One of Jeanne's greatest passions was writing in her diary. She started it at the age 13 and continued to her early 90's. She often wondered if she was going to be in the Guinness World Book of Records. She certainly was with her family. She never hesitated to take out her diary to recall a date, or recant a story. She also made sure at most meals, a family picture was taken. "Take that Picture, Grandma!" (Alexa) Jeanne leaves her Children, Bill (BJ), his wife Olga of, South Windsor, CT. Michelle and her husband, Aaron of Portland, CT. Myles and his wife, Tomomi, of New York City. Merle and his girlfriend Lisa of Enfield-So Windsor, CT and her sister-in-law Diana Schleis of East Haddam, CT. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Jeanne leaves a great friend throughout her life from the early days of acting, Nola Currie of Manchester, CT. Jeanne also leaves her adored grandchildren Joey Snyder, Brie & Alexa Schwartz, Maria Mangino & Miwa Mangino. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and professionals at The Glastonbury Health Care Center and The Village in South Windsor for their care and concern for our Mom. A private burial and service for the family will be held at The Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. To sign the online memorial guestbook, please visit www.manchesterfh.com A Celebration of "Jeanne", Mom and Grandmas "life" is planned at a later date. Family and friends will be notified. In memory of Jeanne: mydancinJeanne. Never stop dancing!!! Dancing in the clouds together with Bill, forever!!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.