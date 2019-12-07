Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Jeanne R. Royce

Jeanne R. Royce Obituary
Jeanne Ruth (Chaffee) Royce, 90, of Windsor passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Hartford, she had lived in Windsor for over 35 years. She spent her career as a waitress at local notable restaurants for many years. She loved sports and walking, especially on the beach but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves her two daughters Debra-Jean Truiolo and her husband Francis of Enfield and Lynn-Marie Rusate and her husband Andrew of Windsor; four special grandchildren Nicole, Andrea, Gina, and Jennie; and two precious great grandchildren Kennedy and Anthony. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10-11 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Association. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 7, 2019
