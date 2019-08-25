Home

Jeanne S. Fowler


1930 - 2019
Jeanne S. Fowler Obituary
Jeanne S. Fowler, 89, of Willington CT, treasured mother, grandmother and great grandmother departed peacefully on Saturday August 17, 2019 surrounded by her caring family. She was born May 10, 1930, daughter of Myer C. Allen and Mildred (Kriewald) Allen. Jeanne was a retired RN with her last employment providing care for residents of Monsignor Bojnowski Manor, New Britain CT until age 70. Throughout her lifespan, she loved spending time with her family and friends, hosting holiday parties, summer picnics and vacation trips. She also enjoyed shopping, cooking, gardening, card playing, antiquing, old western movies and the Kentucky Derby. Jeanne was a loving mother to children Craig Fowler (predeceased), Eric Fowler (Silva), Robbin Paparazzo (Joseph), Jan White, Jill Reeve, Tracy Fowler and Sharon Newcomb (Kenneth). She was lovingly known as "mema" to her adored 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is survived by sisters Bernice Camp, Cheryl Smith, and sister-in-law Hope Hyrb. Funeral services followed by a Celebrant of Life gathering will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. The Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
