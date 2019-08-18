Home

Services

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
South Meriden Trinity United Methodist Church
145 Main Street
Meriden, CT
JeanneBeth Willett-King, 48, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly on August 13. Friends may call on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00PM in the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00am in the South Meriden Trinity United Methodist Church, 145 Main Street, Meriden. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers you may make memorial donations to the family. To extend condolences or for further information and to read the full obituary, please visit FarleySullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
