Jeannette A. (Caron) Granger, 83, of Plainville, passed away at her home on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Nelson Granger. Born in Caribou, ME on October 20, 1936, she was one of fifteen children to the late George and Anne (Dubay) Caron. She and Nelson settled in Plainville where they shared 56 years of marriage and raised their family of four. They worked alongside each other as owners and operators of Granger Dataforms for more than 30 years and were active members of their community. She is survived by her sons; Mathew S. Granger of Maui, HI and Gregory P. Granger and his wife, Elizabeth of Plainville; her grandchildren, John A. Granger, Lee and Brian Dumond and Kristen E. Granger; her brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Mark, her daughter, Cheryl Dumond, her grandson, Phillip Granger, and her siblings. In lieu of flowers, Jeannette may be remembered with contributions to Autism Speaks, 88 Broad St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.autismspeaks.org A memorial service in celebration of Jeannette's life will be held in the spring. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
