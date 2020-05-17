Jeannette D. Longtin, 85, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Donald J. Longtin for 59 years.Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of Leo and Viola (Cartier) Dion. Jeannette worked as a Title Underwriter in Real Estate for many years, prior to raising her children full time. She was a resident of Glastonbury for 56 years, a member of the Glastonbury Newcomers Club, and a member of St. Dunstan Church.In addition to her husband, Jeannette is survived by her four children, David Longtin of Colorado Springs, CO, Mark Longtin and his wife Lina of Hollis, NH, James Longtin and his wife Cheryl of Westford, MA, Melissa Thompson and her husband Brooks of Littleton, MA, her six grandchildren, Matthew, William, and Anne Longtin, Emily and Henry Longtin, and Josie Thompson, her sister Lucille Neveu of North Smithfield, RI, her caregiver, supporter, and dear friend Maria Totten Simpson of Glastonbury, and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette was predeceased by her brother Robert Dion and her sister Estelle Gibeault. Jeannette's joy in life was her family. Her home was warm and filled with pictures of her children, grandchildren and family members. Her heart was full of love for them. She had great passion and interest in her grandchildren's activities, challenges, and achievements. Each and every one of them had a very unique and special bond with their "Mémère". She gave enthusiastic and tireless support to her husband's activities as President of Glastonbury Little League, being lovingly referred to around town as "Mrs. Coach." She was truly the program's "First Lady". She loved the energy and excitement of live sports at all levels, whether professional, college, or youth. She took great pride in her French Canadian heritage, which was highlighted every Holiday season by cooking her savory family favorite, tourtière. She enjoyed her time serving as Secretary of the Neighborhood Friday Night All Shot Society events where fellowship, card playing, and good times prevailed. Her graciousness was marked by her placing the consideration, care, and well being of others before her own at all times. Her honesty, caring, selflessness, and love served as a role model for those who knew her. She was a person who always made you feel welcome. A long time friend described her as, "loving, caring, sweet-natured, super smart, clever, funny, and with a bit of a naughty sense of humor - like a second mother to me. She has more than earned her place in Heaven." A memorial service will be held at a future date. There are no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com . Donations in Jeannette's memory may be made to a very worthy cause that has affected her extended family, the ALS Association, Rhode Island Chapter.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.