Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Clearwater., FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette E. Morris


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette E. Morris Obituary
Jeannette E Morris 78, of Clearwater, FL passed away Friday Sept. 27, 2019. Jean was born Dec.28, 1940 to Ida May and William F. Cameron in Middletown, For 43 years Jean loved teaching kindergarten and retired from Gulf Beaches Elementary in 2007. She was predeceased by her parents, brother William F Cameron Jr. and aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her beloved husband James D. Morris, sisters Sally Mello (James), Judy Vaughan (Harry), sister-in-law Josie Cameron, brother-in-law Edward Vaughan, nieces and nephews Jeanne Day (Richard), Frank Mello (Claire), Craig Mello, Roger Mello (EK), Chris Vaughan (Susie), Ty Vaughan William S Cameron Sandy Adams (Lenny), many dearly loved cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends. Jean was a favorite "Auntie" to all the children and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Jean's life will be held Nov.2, 2019, from11:00am to 3:00pm, in Clearwater. Directions and the full obituary may be viewed at the web site: www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now