Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jeannette F. Kullgren


1944 - 2019
Jeannette F. Kullgren Obituary
Jeannette F. (Harbert) Kullgren, 75, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Jeannette was born on July 6, 1944 in Bristol and was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Edna (Radun) Harbert. Jeannette received her Bachelors of Arts in English from Connecticut College and her Masters of Arts in English from the University of Bridgeport. She spent many years teaching high school English in Bridgeport and helped shape many students lives. After teaching, Jeannette went on to be a computer technical writer and business analyst for various companies. Her greatest passions were reading a fabulous book, listening to music (especially Bob Dylan), watching college basketball games, her knowledge and love of her flower gardens, baking cookies and holiday treats and most of all lovingly caring for the cats she rescued and nurtured over the years. Jeannette is survived by her brother-in-law George Andrews and nieces and nephews: James Andrews and his wife Susan of Bristol, Jacqueline Andrews Dempsey of Arizona, Michael Andrews and his husband Paul Boylan of Thomaston, Peter Andrews and his wife Suzanne of New Hartford, Steven Andrews of Bristol, Patricia Lemieux and her husband Michael of Bristol; her great nieces and nephews: Jason, Raelynne, Philip and Simon Andrews all of Bristol; and her godson: Joseph Perry, his wife Pamela and his son Steven Perry all of Burlington. In addition to her parents, Jeannette is predeceased by her sister: Edna Andrews and her nephew: Martin Andrews. Family and friend may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Sunday, August 25, 2019, between the hours of 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kitty Quarters, 1188 New Litchfield Street, Torrington, CT 06790. Please visit Jeannette's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019
