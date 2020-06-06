Jeannette G. Parent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette G. (Gagnon) Parent, 97, of Newington, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jerome Home in New Britain after a struggle with dementia. She was the beloved wife of the late Phillip Gerard Parent for 54 years. Born in Van Buren, Maine, daughter of Isaie and Rose (St. Laurent) Gagnon, she was a longtime Newington resident and a member of St. Mary's Church. Jeannette retired from the West Hartford Board of Education after many years of employment. She enjoyed spending time at the Newington Senior Center, flower gardening and playing cards. She loved to cook, especially making meals at holidays and was an awesome baker. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her two daughters, Ann Marie Dumas and her husband Donald of Newington, Charleen Taylor and her husband James of Wethersfield, three grandchildren, Lynne Dumas, Donna Pelligrinelli, Michelle Keuler, and eight great grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christopher and Jacob Krul, Sarah and Ryan Pelligrinelli, and Alex, Eli and Nathan Keuler, and one great-great granddaughter Skylar Krul. She also leaves her companion Melvin Parent of Bristol and her sister-in-law Lucille Bricault. She was predeceased by all of her siblings. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Jerome Home for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held privately with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved