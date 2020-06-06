Jeannette G. (Gagnon) Parent, 97, of Newington, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jerome Home in New Britain after a struggle with dementia. She was the beloved wife of the late Phillip Gerard Parent for 54 years. Born in Van Buren, Maine, daughter of Isaie and Rose (St. Laurent) Gagnon, she was a longtime Newington resident and a member of St. Mary's Church. Jeannette retired from the West Hartford Board of Education after many years of employment. She enjoyed spending time at the Newington Senior Center, flower gardening and playing cards. She loved to cook, especially making meals at holidays and was an awesome baker. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her two daughters, Ann Marie Dumas and her husband Donald of Newington, Charleen Taylor and her husband James of Wethersfield, three grandchildren, Lynne Dumas, Donna Pelligrinelli, Michelle Keuler, and eight great grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christopher and Jacob Krul, Sarah and Ryan Pelligrinelli, and Alex, Eli and Nathan Keuler, and one great-great granddaughter Skylar Krul. She also leaves her companion Melvin Parent of Bristol and her sister-in-law Lucille Bricault. She was predeceased by all of her siblings. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Jerome Home for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held privately with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.