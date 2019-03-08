Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloney Funeral Home
55 Walnut Street
Winsted, CT 06098
860-379-3794
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette J. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeannette J. Smith Obituary
Jeannette J. Smith 93 of Riverton Rd took her last ride into the sunset peacefully on March 1, 2019 at the Geer Nursing Facility surrounded by her family. Born October 16, 1925 in Windsor CT, she was the daughter of the late Hans H Jessen and Ruby (Harris) Jessen.Jeannette met Lloyd at a church dance, they both loved to dance, while he was stationed at Bradley Field during WWII. He was from Oklahoma and where all of his family still resides. She married Lloyd Smith on October 19, 1946 in Winsor living there until 1965 and resided in West Hartland for a number of years. He passed away March 3,1994. Jeannette was the treasurer of the Duralite Inc, 15 School Street, Riverton CT for many years. A company owned and operated by her family brother Elliot and husband Lloyd. The company was started by her father Hans H. Jessen for manufacturing of electrical heating elements and is still owned by the family. Jeannette enjoyed riding and training horses. She also had a 4-H group for many years passing along her talent as a trainer. Her home was always open to anyone who wanted to ride. Survivors are one son Dale Smith (Linda). Two granddaughters Nicole Smith and Kristin Smith. One brother Elliot Jessen (Carol) and a step sister Jane Tuttle from Charlotte NC. Many cousins and two nephews. We would like to thank Geer Nursing Facility in Canaan CT for the wonderful care they gave in her last days. The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Riverton Fire Department 3 Riverton Rd, Riverton CT or The First Congregational Church 9 Robertsville Rd Riverton CT 06065 or a foundation of your choice. A memorial service and ride will be held on June 22, 2019 arranged by the Granby Horse Council of Granby CT at the residence of Dale Smith. To leave online condolences, Please visit www.maloneyfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloney Funeral Home
Download Now