Jeannette M. Langdon of Colchester/Hartford, CT passed away on August 25. She was born in NYC in 1937 to Clara and Arthur J. Langdon. In 1951 the family moved to Haddam Neck. Jenny graduated from EHHS in 1954. Starting out, Jenny drove a school bus but her life's work was in the Nuclear Power field. First at the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Plant, then North Anna Station in VA, Riverbend Station in LA, and Millstone in CT. She retired in Charlestown NH but retirement wasn't for her so she switched to the healthcare field, working at Darthmouth Medical Center, Valley Regional Hospital and an orthopaedic office. She retired again to Manchester, NH where she obtained CNA certification. She moved back home to Colchester to be closer to family and friends. The last few years of her life were spent at Avery Heights in Hartford, CT. Jenny loved to sing. She sang with the Capella Cantorum Chorus, the Chorus of the Promises Promises show at the Higganum Dinner Theater, The Johnsonville Singers in their Christmas celebrations at the Johnsonville Chapel in CT. She was a choir director or in the choir in many of the towns she lived in. She loved to garden, was an avid reader, completed many crewel embroidery pieces, and knit many sweaters. Her greatest accomplishment and the love and joy in her life were her five children. Jenny is survived by her daughter Carol (Dallas) and husband Marc Mandro, sons Jeffrey Dallas and wife Lynn, Clifford and wife Ann, Scott and wife Cheryl, James and partner Maureen O'Connor. She leaves her sister, Claire, her brothers Arthur J. and his wife Claudia, E. Hampton Langdon and her sister-in-law Joan (Robert's wife). She was predeceased by her brother Robert S. Langdon. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held by her family at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to your local choir, library or hospice. Thank you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store