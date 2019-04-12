Jeannie Scraggs (Lamb), 76, of Barnegat, NJ, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 8, 2019.Born in Hartford, CT, she lived most of her life in Simsbury, CT. In addition she lived in Florida with her final years in New Jersey. She spent her early adult years working as a flight attendant for TWA, a job she loved long after she left. Later, she was a self-taught medical transcriptionist for over twenty-five years in both Connecticut and Florida. She had an amazing passion for travelling the world and through her travels became a certified SCUBA diver. She also had an amazing love for cats.She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Vera Lamb, and by her brother, Curtiss Lamb, all of Simsbury, CT.Surviving are her son, Richard Scraggs and his wife, Michele of Point Pleasant, NJ and two grandchildren, Amy and Andrew. Also surviving are her brother, Peter Lamb, and his wife, Hilda of Canton, CT, and their son, Peter Lamb; and sister-in-law, Lucia Lamb of Farmington, CT, and her daughter, Lisa Mackniak and her husband, Jeff, along with their children, Madison and Jack of Shelton, CT.A memorial visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, April 12 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 6:30 p.m. a service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to either the Associated Humane Society, Tinton Falls, NJ www.ahscares.org or to Fulfill FoodBank, Neptune, NJ www.fulfillnj.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary