1/1
Jeannine B. Carini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannine (Bureau) Carini, 90, of Glastonbury, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the widow of Edward "Sonny" Carini. Born in Waterville, Maine, Jeannine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helena (Langlois) Bureau. She worked at Chandler Evans as secretary for a patent attorney and as a file clerk for Liberty Mutual for many years. Jeannine was an avid bowler, a member of the Property Owners Club of Glastonbury and a member of the Glastonbury Grange. She was a wonderful babysitter for several Glastonbury families for eighteen years. Her favorite pastimes were bingo, playing cards and knitting Christmas stockings for the community. Jeannine is survived by her two sons: Anthony E. Carini of Lebanon and Peter Carini and wife Tara of Underhill VT, her daughter Maria Phelps and husband Keith of Vernon, her three grandchildren: Amber Phelps, Robert and Emilia Carini, her three sisters: Jacqueline Madore of Bristol, Angeline Pellerin of Maine, Madeline Cote of Arizona, sister-in-laws Irene Bureau of Maine and Jean Priest of Glastonbury, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Jeannine is predeceased by her sister Marielle LeBlanc, her brothers Norm and Reverend Germain Bureau, two brothers-in-law; Roger Pellerin and Armand Cote. Everlasting gratitude to all the nurses and caregivers who helped her, especially Joann Anderson. Funeral services and burial will be private. Friends may call on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30am at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In accordance with current COVID-19 mandates, masks and six feet of social distancing are required. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society (www.dementiasociety.org) or the American Lung Association Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039 Lewiston, ME 04243-9409.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
My Sincere sympathy for your loss. I met Jeannine at St. PAUL'S BINGO and would see her at the Community Center for Aarp meetings, and bingo there on Friday's. May she rest in peace, Ginny Fox
Virginia Fox
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved