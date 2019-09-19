Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Jeannine Richard


1940 - 2019
Jeannine Richard Obituary
Jeannine (Duquette) Richard, 78, of South Windsor, died peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1940 in Manchester, NH, daughter of the late Lucien and Antoinette (Auger) Duquette. Jeannine grew up in Manchester, NH and earned a bachelor's degree from Rivier College. She worked as a Clinical Dietitian at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford for 35 years. A resident of South Windsor for many years, she was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Jeannine was a member of the American Dietetic Association and the Northern Connecticut Dietetic Association. She enjoyed traveling, the beach and spending time with her family and friends. A kind, caring, loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend she will be dearly missed. She leaves her children, Mark Richard and his wife Kim of South Windsor, Lisa Richard of Windsor, her grandson, Thatcher Richard of South Windsor and special family friend Patty Lebrun of Windsor. She was predeceased by her husband Carl Trovato; and her brother Richard "Dickie" Duquette. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jeannine's memory to the . Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 19, 2019
