Jeannine "Jean" (Desharnais) Toscano, 90, of Southington passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the CT Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Joseph Toscano. Born March 31, 1929 in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred (Geer) Desharnais. Before retiring, Jean worked as a bookkeeper for several companies in the area and as an inspector at Pratt & Whitney. Jean was an active member of St. Dominic Church, the Southington Calendar House, the Red Hat Society and the Spring Lake Village Board. She also enjoyed time as a volunteer at the Southington Care Center. She is survived by her three children, Wayne DePaulo of CA, Cindy (DePaulo) Parsons and husband Stephen of Southington and Karen (DePaulo) Pasiuk and husband Steven of Old Saybrook; four grandchildren, Nicholas Parsons, Erin Edelson and husband Craig, Kristen Spector and husband Benjamin and Andrew Pasiuk; one great-granddaughter, Claire Spector along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Virginia, Arlene and Claire and three brothers, Edmond, George and Donald. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020