Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Toscano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine Toscano


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannine Toscano Obituary
Jeannine "Jean" (Desharnais) Toscano, 90, of Southington passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the CT Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Joseph Toscano. Born March 31, 1929 in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred (Geer) Desharnais. Before retiring, Jean worked as a bookkeeper for several companies in the area and as an inspector at Pratt & Whitney. Jean was an active member of St. Dominic Church, the Southington Calendar House, the Red Hat Society and the Spring Lake Village Board. She also enjoyed time as a volunteer at the Southington Care Center. She is survived by her three children, Wayne DePaulo of CA, Cindy (DePaulo) Parsons and husband Stephen of Southington and Karen (DePaulo) Pasiuk and husband Steven of Old Saybrook; four grandchildren, Nicholas Parsons, Erin Edelson and husband Craig, Kristen Spector and husband Benjamin and Andrew Pasiuk; one great-granddaughter, Claire Spector along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Virginia, Arlene and Claire and three brothers, Edmond, George and Donald. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -