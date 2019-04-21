Services Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home 364 Salmon Brook Street Granby , CT 06035 860-653-6637 Resources More Obituaries for Jeff Huot Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeff Alan Huot

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jeff Alan Huot, 59, of Granby, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, surrounded by his familyBorn in Manchester on September 7, 1959, son of the late Donald R. and Madeline (LaRose) Huot, he was raised in South Windsor and was a graduate of South Windsor High School. After high school, Jeff continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he earned a Bachelor's Degree from the School of Business and a Masters Degree in Higher Education. Growing up, when he wasn't playing baseball, he enjoyed camping in Rhode Island and Vermont with family. Jeff excelled in many sports but his passion was baseball. As a left –handed pitcher, he played all four years of high school, American Legion, numerous All-Star teams, and as an undergraduate student while attending UCONN. When he wasn't playing sports, you could often find him cheering on his favorite teams, the Yankees and the Giants. Jeff started his career in Human Resources at Emery Worldwide and later worked at Pepsi Cola before taking a position with Nestle Waters North America, where he worked for 15 years as the Director of Human Resources. Jeff commuted to Greenwich and traveled extensively for his work, both domestically and abroad. He always focused on his family, never complained about the long commute, or thought of relocating the family not wanting to disrupt their lives. He was passionate about his work but never wanted to be the king. He frequently joked with his colleagues and said he was more content being a "King Maker," not the King himself. Jeff loved spending time in his wood shop, with Bruce Springsteen blasting in the background. He made furniture, tables, cabinets, heirloom boxes, and museum-quality ship models, most of which he gave away to friends and family. A lifelong athlete, Jeff competed in triathlons, was an avid skier and hiker, and coached his daughter Mckenzie's soccer team with his brother Wayne. He loved attending his daughter Simone's soccer and lacrosse games, and relaxing at home with his family. He often enjoyed engaging and stimulating conversation over a pint of peanut butter cup ice cream. Jeff loved the outdoors, taking his daughter Simone skiing and working part-time as a ski instructor at Okemo Mountain in Vermont, where he loved to get away. His continuous love for the outdoors was also instilled in his daughters.Above all, Jeff will be remembered for his integrity, his dedication to his family, and for his selflessness. His commitment to his family, whom he loved deeply, was unmatched. Although being afflicted with illness, it never took away his strong spirit, endless perseverance and determination to get better. He always kept a positive attitude, and continued to share his humble devotion to others, and gift of spirit. Through it all, his sense of humor never wavered, and despite all of his accomplishments the only thing he ever bragged about, were his girls. He strived to be a good human being, naturally instilling that in others, often saying "attitude is a choice." He leaves his loving wife of 24 years, Kimberly Huot and two beloved daughters, Simone and Mckenzie Huot; five siblings, thirteen nieces and nephews, and a lifelong friend. Jon Huot and his wife Donna, Wayne Huot and his wife Laurie Allen-Huot, Susan Huot-Singer and her husband Don, Glenn Huot and his wife Donna, and Alan Huot; a brother-in-law, Scott Sansom and his wife Cindy, and his best friend since college, Tony Macari and his wife Maggie. Who loves you more than us? Nobody.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Memorial donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Road Granby, CT 06035 www.granby-ambulance.org or the ALS Foundation, CT Chapter, 4 Oxford Rd., Unit E-4, Milford, CT 06460. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries