Jeff J. Labrecque

Jeff J. Labrecque Obituary
Labrecque,Jeffrey Joseph 60, of Hartford,CT, died suddenly,Wednesday(April 1, 2020). He was employed by Trinity College Security for over 32 years and was an avid outdoorsman,enjoying camping, fishing and a love for music. Jeff was also a devoted father with a great sense of humor and a big heart. He also was a US Army Veteran. He is survived by his mother, Anita Martin and step-father,Robert Martin of Franklin,TN, his two daughters,Cassandra and Magen Labrecque of Newington, two sisters Christine Welles, Luanne LaChance of TN, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his former wife Beatriz Arens and mother in-law Ligia Deangulo. He was predeceased by his father Loomis Labrecque, and his brother Roderick Labrecque. Cremation will take place at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home and a memorial in his honor will take place at a later date which will be posted on the Legacy website.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020
