Jeffery C. Luther
1957 - 2020
Jeffery C. Luther, 63, of Bristol died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in Nyack, NY on March 13, 1957, he was a son of the late Jean (Swett) Luther and Herbert Luther. He was raised in Southington moving to Bristol in 1983 and worked as a cook, most recently at Amberwoods Health Care Center. He loved music and was a guitar player. Jeff is survived by three brothers, Herbert C. Luther, Jr. of Florida, David W. Luther of Southington, Richard A. Luther of Middletown, a sister, Gloria Mae Martin of Bristol, a daughter and two grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, James A. Luther. A graveside service and burial will be held later at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Luther family. Please visit Jeff's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2020.
