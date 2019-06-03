Home

Jeffrey M. Harris, 65, of Madison, passed away peacefully on May 28th with his two children by his side. He was the son of Leroy and Helen Harris and is survived by his mother Helen Harris of Madison, his son John and his Wife Katie of Chester, and his daughter Laura and her husband Steve of Groton, as well as his 5 grandchildren.He is also survived by his brother Steve (Betsy) Tucson, his brother Matt (Wendy) Essex, and his sister Nory (Chris) Madison and many Nieces and Nephews. Jeff was a proud graduate of the University of Connecticut and a lover of all things outdoors. Jeff will be deeply missed. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Smilow Cancer Center.

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 3, 2019
