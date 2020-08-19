1/1
Jeffrey A. Grassette Jr.
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey A. Grassette, Jr., of Willimantic, passed too early from his earthly journey at the young age of 22 on Friday, August 14, 2020. Jeffrey was born on September 26, 1997, in Hartford, CT, and during his lifetime resided in Enfield, CT, Ludlow, MA, and Somers, CT, before relocating to Willimantic this past year. He obtained his GED from Springfield Technical Community College and was pursuing a Associates Degree at Asnuntuck Community College. Jeffrey was employed by Avery Landscaping, of Somers, CT for the past 3 years. He was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast, enjoyed hiking and exploration of nature, and harbored an immense love for all animals. Jeffrey enjoyed spending time as an Uncle to his only niece, Emily, and loved spending time with his family. He was very much loved by his long-time girlfriend, Farrah, and the many friends whose lives he touched with his kindness, infectious smile, and sense of humor. Jeffrey is survived by many who loved him dearly, including, his parents; Laurie A. Lavertu-Grassette of Somers and Jeffrey A. Grassette, Sr. and wife Lisa (Modzelewski) Grassette of Ludlow, MA; his long-time girlfriend, Farrah Decker of Willimantic; his sisters, Beth A. Grassette and fiancé Chris Martin, of Killingworth, Amanda C. Brisebois and husband Jeff Brisebois of Vernon, Tessa M. Grassette of Newport, RI; Step-siblings, Melissa, Michael, David and TJ Modzelewski of Ludlow, MA; and his beloved niece, Emily J. Brisebois of Vernon; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Courtney E. R. Grassette, his Mémère/Grandmother, Laurette Lavertu-Beaulieu and Pépère/Grandfather, John Branigan. Family and friends may gather with the family on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Browne Memorial Chapels in Enfield. Due to the health crisis, a mask and social distancing is required for attendance. To leave online condolence messages for the family, please visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Browne Memorial Chapels of Enfield, CT is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to the family! Tragic
Tommy &Val Joyce
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Jeff's family! Tragic
Tommy & Val Joyce
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved