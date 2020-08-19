Jeffrey A. Grassette, Jr., of Willimantic, passed too early from his earthly journey at the young age of 22 on Friday, August 14, 2020. Jeffrey was born on September 26, 1997, in Hartford, CT, and during his lifetime resided in Enfield, CT, Ludlow, MA, and Somers, CT, before relocating to Willimantic this past year. He obtained his GED from Springfield Technical Community College and was pursuing a Associates Degree at Asnuntuck Community College. Jeffrey was employed by Avery Landscaping, of Somers, CT for the past 3 years. He was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast, enjoyed hiking and exploration of nature, and harbored an immense love for all animals. Jeffrey enjoyed spending time as an Uncle to his only niece, Emily, and loved spending time with his family. He was very much loved by his long-time girlfriend, Farrah, and the many friends whose lives he touched with his kindness, infectious smile, and sense of humor. Jeffrey is survived by many who loved him dearly, including, his parents; Laurie A. Lavertu-Grassette of Somers and Jeffrey A. Grassette, Sr. and wife Lisa (Modzelewski) Grassette of Ludlow, MA; his long-time girlfriend, Farrah Decker of Willimantic; his sisters, Beth A. Grassette and fiancé Chris Martin, of Killingworth, Amanda C. Brisebois and husband Jeff Brisebois of Vernon, Tessa M. Grassette of Newport, RI; Step-siblings, Melissa, Michael, David and TJ Modzelewski of Ludlow, MA; and his beloved niece, Emily J. Brisebois of Vernon; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Courtney E. R. Grassette, his Mémère/Grandmother, Laurette Lavertu-Beaulieu and Pépère/Grandfather, John Branigan. Family and friends may gather with the family on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Browne Memorial Chapels in Enfield. Due to the health crisis, a mask and social distancing is required for attendance. To leave online condolence messages for the family, please visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com
. Browne Memorial Chapels of Enfield, CT is assisting the family with arrangements.