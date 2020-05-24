Jeffrey A. Mattos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey A. Mattos, 56, of Bloomfield, formerly of Windsor and Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Jeffrey was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. His family and friends will fondly remember him as a very special, thoughtful, and genuine man with an infectious smile and a love for the Lord. He always had a kind word for everyone. His funeral service will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved