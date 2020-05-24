Jeffrey A. Mattos, 56, of Bloomfield, formerly of Windsor and Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Jeffrey was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. His family and friends will fondly remember him as a very special, thoughtful, and genuine man with an infectious smile and a love for the Lord. He always had a kind word for everyone. His funeral service will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.