Jeffrey A. Williams, 60, of Vernon, beloved husband of 37 years to his high school sweetheart Lisa (French) Williams, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Hartford, the son of Barbara (Sherwin) Dietrich and the late Albert Williams. He grew up in South Windsor before moving to Vernon 31 years ago. He was a graduate of South Windsor High School, Class of 1979. Jeffrey was employed as the operations manager for Peter Pan Bus Lines for over 16 years. He was an avid golfer and managed a golf league at Rolling Meadows Country Club. In addition to his wife and his mother he is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Salvatore and her husband Dylan and Melissa Macri and her husband Robert, his siblings Alfred Roberts, Pam Taylor and her husband Butch, Joe Roberts, John Williams and his wife Suzette, Nan Lutsky, and Jay Williams, along with many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Tuesday, October 6 2020 from 4-7p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd. (Route 83), Vernon. Everyone is required to wear face coverings for the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.