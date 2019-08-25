Home

Services
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Salvation Army Manchester Citadel
661 Main St
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Hillstown Veterans Cemetery
180 Hillstown Rd
Manchester, CT
Jeffrey Allen Jenkins, 51, passed away with family by his side at Hartford Hospital on Aug 20, 2019. Jeff was raised in East Hartford, CT and attended East Hartford High School where he met many of his lifelong friends. He later served his country proudly in the United States Army. Jeff was a proud member of The Salvation Army where he found his calling in life. Jeffrey now has joined his father Evan "Al" Jenkins in heaven. He is survived by his mother Beverly Oliver Jenkins and partner Dave Barton. He was the youngest of eight siblings: John Jenkins, Sandra Cray and her husband Jim, Sheila Hamilton and her husband Brian, Ronald Jenkins, David Jenkins, Robin Putnam and Pamela Graves and her husband Christopher. He sadly leaves behind his four precious daughters, Caitlin, Brittney, Dakotah, and Madison Jenkins, whom he cherished more than anything. Along with three beautiful grandchildren Julianna, Alijah, and Greyson. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be no calling hours; it was Jeff's wish to have a celebration of his life which will be held at the Salvation Army Manchester Citadel located at 661 Main St on Monday August 26 at 12p. Burial service will be held at Hillstown Veterans Cemetery in 180 Hillstown Rd, Manchester, CT at 1:30pm. For complete obituary and condolences please visit: newkirkandwhitney.com. In lieu of flowers any donation can be made in his honor to The Salvation Army Rock Program, 661 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
