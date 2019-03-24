Jeffrey Clark Banks, 65, of Bristol, CT, passed away on March 18, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born on March 9, 1954, he was a son of the late Winthrop and Helen (Clark) Banks. Jeffrey attended Bristol Eastern High School and Rockford Academy. During his working career, he was employed by several restaurants in Connecticut and Cape Cod. He also worked as a landscaper for his brother's business in Harwich, MA, in addition to doing landscaping and snow removal for friends and family. In his youth, Jeffrey enjoyed camping, boating, and swimming with his family at Cedar Lake in Bristol, CT. He enjoyed vacationing in the summer time and celebrating Christmas in the winter with family on Cape Cod. He also enjoyed skiing in Vermont and golfing with his brother Robert on various golf courses in Connecticut. Jeffrey had a passion for music and always had the best sound systems in his home. With an excellent singing voice, he loved to sing in the car with his sister to Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" even before carpool karaoke was invented. His other passion was for cars and he was the proud owner of his favorites: a Grand Prix and a Monte Carlo. In his casual style, his favorite attire included leather jackets and leather boots, accessorized with gold jewelry. Jeffrey loved his family and was kind and helpful to his family and friends. He also greatly appreciated his friendships at Meridian Tower in Bristol. Jeffrey is survived by his sister Elizabeth Banks and brother Robert Banks of Bristol, CT; his brother Jonathan Banks and wife Lori of Harwich, MA; his niece Kelly Hurst and husband Jeremy and their children Carter and Meadow of South Dennis, MA; his nephew Robert Banks and wife Kelly of Dennis, MA; his great niece Sara Watkins of Brewster, MA and great nephew William Watkins of Inverness, FL, and several cousins in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Jeffrey was predeceased by his niece Renee Watkins. There are no services and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jeffrey's name may be made to NAMI Connecticut, 576 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary