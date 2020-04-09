|
Jeffrey Carl Johnson, age 72, of East Hampton, CT, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 3, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Jeff was an intelligent, kind, soft-spoken man. A devout Christian, he was an active member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church for many years. Jeff was also a long-time resident of Westside Manor in East Hampton, where he was much loved by staff and fellow residents. Jeff used to like to care for plants at the church and help Westside owners Brian and Nita Dhanraj with maintenance. They could count on Jeff to be aware of anything new or needing repair. As a young man, he worked at Smith Gates, in shipping and handling. His friends know that Jeff loved to read his Hartford Courant, go out for a hamburger at Harry's in Colchester and was fond of filet-of-fish sandwiches and ice cream. He was always happy to receive a phone call from his "cousin Carolyn from Massachusetts," a visit from his Pastor, or sit chatting with fellow residents. Jeff's goal was always to keep a positive attitude in spite of a variety of difficult, health issues. He had great respect for his Doctors, caregivers and nurses, including Dr. Mozzicato at River Valley Services, with whom he worked for a long time. Jeff would want to extend special thanks to all the Doctors, nurses, staff and healthcare professionals connected to Westside Manor, Marlborough emergency services, Hartford Hospital, Portland Healthcare and finally, Middlesex Hospital staff who generously cared for him at the end of his life, which occurred during a challenging and tumultuous time. Jeffrey was predeceased by his mother Dorothy; and his father, Everett Johnson of Plainville, a World War II Air Force veteran and former prisoner of war, whom he greatly admired. Jeff's family has arranged to honor his wish to be buried with his parents in a private service. Prayers are welcome, please enjoy health and simple pleasures in Jeff's honor. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020