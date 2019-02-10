Dr. Jeffrey H. Feldman, 78, of West Hartford, CT died on January 27, 2019 from complications related to kidney disease. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and his five children: Alec, Peter, Dennis, Jonathan, and Jill.Jeff was born on June 12, 1940 and lived for most of his early years in Long Beach, NY, the only child of the late Ralph and Evelyn Feldman. At the local high school he met Linda and overcame a field of rivals to marry her in 1962. He graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute the same year and began a career as a chemical and nuclear engineer. With the arrival of children, Jeff transitioned to dentistry, graduating from the University of Connecticut's first dental school class in 1976. He opened up practices in Hartford, Southington, and Windsor.Jeff had an iconoclastic streak, perhaps nowhere more than in his interpretation of the role of father. His children were notably free range even for the time. But behind the somewhat intimidating intelligence and ironic wit was a fundamental warmth and kindness. He had a ready smile, and went out of his way to provide care for indigent patients. Jeff loved physical activity, and in 1993, a swimming accident in Brazil left him confined to a wheelchair. He lost the use of his hands and could no longer practice dentistry. Returning to his engineering roots to become a computer programmer, he worked with Travelers Insurance until his retirement in 2012. Though the chair reduced his physical stature, he continued to effortlessly command any room he rolled into. He brimmed with life.Friends and family are invited to gather at the family home at 30 Concord Street in West Hartford on February 23, 2019, 2:00-5:00 PM, to bid farewell. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary