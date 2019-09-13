Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey J. Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey J. Alexander Obituary
Jeffrey J. Alexander, 56, of Manchester, formerly of Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his home. Born in Vernon, son of the late Alexander and Virginia (Griffin) Grous, he graduated from Rockville High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, with a double minor in Computer Science and Business Administration, from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, OK. After college, he was employed by Coopers & Lybrand and stayed in the accounting field until his passing. Jeffrey loved to cook and entertain and will be fondly remembered for his amazing cheesecakes and chocolate chip cookies. He had a long standing talent for growing orchids and, at one time, had a beautiful and extensive collection. He also loved to play board games, especially "Diplomacy" and "Rail Baron." Jeffrey is survived by his former wife, Kimberly (Bushey) Grous of Vernon; his daughter, Amanda Katherine Fisher and her husband Eric of Vernon; a very special "sister," Jeannette LeSure of Manchester; and other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 4-7 p.m., at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., Vernon, and again on Thursday, September 19, 9-10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m., led by Pastor Joshua Pawelek of the Unitarian Universalist Society: East, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Donations in memory of Jeffrey may be made to the Human Rights Campaign, https://hrc.org. If you choose to send flowers, please AVOID lilies and highly scented flowers in any gift of floral arrangements due to family allergies. For on line condolences, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now