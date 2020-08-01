1/1
Jeffrey J. Klojzy Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey J. Klojzy Sr., 65, of Manchester, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late John and Barbara (Desroches) Klojzy and had lived in Manchester for most of his life. He was formerly employed as a mechanic at Caron Auto Body, and was a cook for many years with Boy Scout Troop 25 in Manchester. He enjoyed fishing, boating, working on cars, and watching auto racing. He is survived by his children: Alison Klojzy of Manchester, Jeffrey Klojzy Jr. of Vernon, John Klojzy and his wife Crystal of Manchester, and Elizabeth McCarthy and her husband Jacob of Manchester; his grandchildren: Alton and Parker Klojzy, and Coral, Addison and James McCarthy; his former wife, Laura Klojzy (Scott); and his sister, Penny Young and her husband Steven and their sons, Jason and Shane. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Joseph Klojzy. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family, with burial in East Cemetery, Manchester. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved