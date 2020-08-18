Jeffrey James House, 54, of Broad Brook, died peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital. Born in Hartford, the son of the late George and Linda (Hyde) House, Jr., he was a lifelong resident of East Windsor. Jeffrey was a graduate of East Windsor High School, Class of 1984. He was a communicant of St. Philip Church, East Windsor. Prior to his retirement in April of this year, Jeffrey was employed as an iron worker with Iron Workers Local #15 in Hartford for 30 years. He was a devoted firefighter with the Warehouse Point Fire Department with over 30 years of service. He was an avid NASCAR, New York Yankee, and New York Giants fan. Jeffrey is survived by his beloved daughter, Gianna House of West Springfield, Massachusetts; his twin brother, Rodney House and his wife Donna of Broad Brook; his sister, Stacey (House) Starkweather and her husband Scott of South Windsor; his niece, Emily Starkweather of South Windsor; two nephews, Alex House and his wife Chelsea of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Matthew House of Broad Brook; a great nephew, Liam House; his aunt, Barbara Caldon and her husband Robert of East Windsor, and several additional aunts, uncles, and cousins. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 21st at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. Face coverings and social distancing is required for the calling hours and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the Warehouse Point Fire Department, P. O. Box 738, East Windsor, CT 06088. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com