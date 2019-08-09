Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Bartlett


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey L. Bartlett Obituary
Dr. Jeffrey L. Bartlett, DO, 39, of Burlington, husband of Janelle (Gokey) Bartlett, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born August 5, 1979 in Wheat Ridge, CO, son of Gerald Lee and Stephanie (Wallace) Bartlett. Jeff graduated from University of Northern Colorado. He then went on to obtain his medical degree from the The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine following UConn School of Medicine completing a Pediatric residency and a Neonatolgy Fellowship. Dr. Bartlett worked for Connecticut Children's Medical Center as the director of Neonatology for both Danbury and Norwalk hospital. He achieved many accomplishments in his life including his most recent award, the Dr. Melville G. Magida Award for Notable Patient Care. Jeff enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Broncos play. He enjoyed fishing and several outdoor activities. Most important to him was family time, attending his children's activities, and helping them with school projects. Besides his loving wife and his parents, he is survived by his children, Grace Bartlett and Dylan Bartlett; stepsons Connor Laferriere and Aiden Laferriere; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Sunday, August 11th from 3pm to 5pm. Memorial donations may be made to The Tiny Miracles Foundation (ttmf.org) Please visit Jeffrey's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now