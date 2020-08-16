Jeffrey L. Vose, 63, left us unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9th, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1957 in Bristol, Connecticut to Roger and Joyce Vose. A brawny high school and college wrestler, rugby, and football player, Jeff graduated from Wesleyan University in 1979 and began a career that spanned over decades and included roles in real estate development, real estate restoration, property management, and home repair and remodeling among others. Jeff had many friends and colleagues from his work in and around Connecticut. He served on the Columbia zoning board and also became a justice of the peace later in life, performing several weddings for friends and family. An avid and skilled golfer, Jeff found great pleasure and excitement on courses around New England and beyond; he especially cherished playing the sport with his son and enjoyed many rounds with friends who stirred his unmatched competitive edge whether it be sports, lawn games, or cards. Jeff was a lifelong and devoted college and professional sports fan who spent years both coaching and spectating for his children and grandchildren. Among the many hats he wore during his life, Jeff reveled in his role as grandfather. With a newfound softness and patience, he lovingly spent time with each of his grandchildren, playing for hours without tire. He carpooled his grandchildren to school and extracurricular activities, never forgetting to treat them to a special snack on the way. He also enjoyed cooking epic breakfasts for his family at the beach or on ski vacations. Larger than life in both stature and spirit, "Debo" had a notoriously strong personality offset by a charming tenderness. Jeff is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Donna; three children: Ashlee (Andrew) Stone, Elisabeth (Justin) Herdic, and Scott (Gracelyn) Vose, as well as five grandchildren: Addisyn, Landon, Hadly, and Kellan Herdic, and Corbin Stone. Jeff is also survived by his father, Roger Vose, brothers Larry (Annette) Vose, Mark (Cindy) Vose, sister Debra Marks, and mother-in-law, Roberta Dalenta. He leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger G. Vose, as well as his mother, Joyce Vose. The family will hold a private memorial in the coming weeks, followed by a remembrance service later in the year as public health circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The First Tee of Connecticut in Jeff's name. To sign an on-line guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
.