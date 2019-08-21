Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Rosenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey M. Rosenberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey M. Rosenberry Obituary
Jeffrey M. Rosenberry, 50, recently lost his 30-year battle with mental illness and addiction. He was the son of Suzanne Monnes and stepson of John Monnes and was predeceased by his father, Dale Rosenberry. Jeff was born in Rochester, NY, and lived most of his life in Connecticut, most recently in New Haven. He went to Simsbury High School, graduated from Farmington High School, and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University. Jeff had a profound interest in literature, history, music, and sports; always learning. He is survived by his siblings: Lynn R. Lull and Edward, Scott Rosenberry, Amy R. Zavrel and Mark; step siblings: Melinda Camper and Stephen, John Monnes and Kris, Jeff Monnes and Kathleen, Melanie Greeley and Anthony; stepmother, Mary-Ellen Rosenberry; 18 nieces and nephews; and girlfriend, Joanie Nolan. A memorial service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main St., Clinton, CT. Burial will be at the family's convenience.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now