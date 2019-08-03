Home

First Congregational Church
1171 Main St
Coventry, CT 06238
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Coventry
Jeffrey P. Vannais, 68, passed away, July 29, 2019. Jeffrey was a resident of Vernon, Ct before moving to Wales, MA 16 years ago. He was the communications supervisor for the Town of East Hartford, CT for 25 years. He was instrumental in bringing E911 to the State of Connecticut. While living in Wales he served as a Selectman for nine years. Jeffrey leaves his wife Janis M Vannais; his children, Charles Vannais, Jason Vannais and Sara-Lynn Vannais; a sister Nicollette Vannais and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Kevin Vannais and a brother Stephen Vannais. A memorial reception for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1-5pm at the First Congregational Church of Coventry in the church hall. For additional information please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 3, 2019
