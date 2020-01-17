Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
42 Spring St.
Windsor Locks, CT
Jeffrey T. Shovak


1966 - 2020
Jeffrey T. Shovak Obituary
Jeffrey T. Shovak, 53, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Hartford on July 19, 1966, the loving son to Joanne (Venora) Shovak of Windsor Locks and the late Joseph T. Shovak. Jeff attended local schools in Windsor Locks and graduated from University of Hartford in 1988. He was a valued employee of 25 years at Electrical Wholesales and US Electrical Services, Inc. as an enterprise network engineer. Jeff was the president of the Dibble Hollow Condo Association. He had a kind heart and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. In addition to his mother, Jeff is survived by a brother, Gregory Shovak of Granville, MA; uncles, Richard Shovak and his wife, Diane, and Daniel Venora; an aunt, Karen and Joe Mahaney; and numerous cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Donations in memory of Jeff may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 17, 2020
